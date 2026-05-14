IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenarios: Royal Challengers Bengaluru took a huge step towards IPL 2026 Playoffs qualification with a 6-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday. It was a special performance from Virat Kohli as the star Indian cricket team batter slammed his 9th IPL century to guide RCB to victory. Kohli slammed an unbeaten 105 off just 60 deliveries as RCB chased down the 193-run target with 5 balls to spare. As a result, RCB claimed the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 12 matches.

IPL Playoffs Chances In Percentages

Despite RCB claiming the top spot in the points table, it is Gujarat Titans who have the best chance of finishing in the Top 4 right now. According to Star Sports, the Shubman Gill-led side has a 94.8 per cent chance of reaching the Playoffs.

RCB are second with a 92.6 per cent chance followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (64.7) and Punjab Kings (62.8).

Chennai Super Kings are fifth with a 41.7 per cent chance while Rajasthan Royals currently have a 40.6 per cent chance.

The loss against RCB was a big blow to KKR's Playoff dreams as they just have a 1.8 per cent chance of finishing in the Top 4. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side can win all 3 of their remaining matches and still miss out on qualification. Delhi Capitals just have one per cent chance of qualification while Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are already out of the Playoffs race.

Huge Feat For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to reach 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,482), Alex Hales (14,449), David Warner (14,284), and Jos Buttler (14,200) are ahead of Virat Kohli on the all-time T20 run-scoring list. Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 14,000 T20 runs in terms of innings taken, achieving the milestone in 409 innings and surpassing Chris Gayle's previous record of 423 innings.

Chris Gayle leads the list for most centuries in T20 cricket with 22 hundreds, followed by Babar Azam with 13. David Warner and Virat Kohli are jointly third with 10 centuries each.

(With ANI inputs)

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