The IPL 2026 playoff race is set to go down to the wire, with eight of the ten teams still in contention for a top-four finish. Aside from Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, every team remains mathematically alive. Currently, the top four spots are held by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are chasing the pack, hoping to sneak into the playoffs in the final days of the league stage.

Here are the qualification scenarios for the remaining eight teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points): With two games in hand, RCB have their fate in their own hands. They can attain a maximum of 20 points, which would guarantee them a top-two spot. Even if they lose one of their two matches, their superior net run-rate (+1.053) is likely to keep them in the top two.

Gujarat Titans (16 points): Just like RCB, GT's equation is simple: win their remaining two matches and finish in the top two. However, losing both matches could complicate things for the 2022 champions, who are currently on a five-game winning run.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points): SRH need to win both of their remaining matches to guarantee themselves a top-four finish. They can only finish in the top two if either RCB or GT slips up.

Punjab Kings (13 points): On a five-game losing streak, PBKS are the only side in the top four no longer in control of their fate. They can reach a maximum of 17 points, which can be easily bettered by the likes of CSK and RR.

Chennai Super Kings (12 points): CSK need to win all of their remaining three matches and hope one of the current top-four sides loses the plot.

Rajasthan Royals (12 points): The 2008 champions need to win all their games and hope at least two teams above them slip up.

Delhi Capitals (10 points): Since they can only attain 14 points at maximum, they need other results to go their way. They must win all their matches and hope that the likes of PBKS, CSK, and RR lose all of their remaining games, especially since DC have a poorer net run-rate (-0.993) than the others.

Kolkata Knight Riders (9 points): The three-time champions need to win all of their remaining matches and hope others are unable to make the cut.

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