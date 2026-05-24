Kolkata Knight Riders face a tough task in the Playoffs race as they take on Delhi Capitals in their final group stage match of IPL 2026 on Sunday. KKR currently have 13 points from 13 matches and Punjab Kings' win over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday did not help their cause. KKR will have to hope that Rajasthan Royals lose their match against Mumbai Indians as it will end up eliminating the Riyan Parag-led side. In that case, KKR will have to beat DC by a big margin in order to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR). The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will have to win the match by at least 77 runs and if they bat second, they will have to chase down the target in 12.1 overs or fewer. However, they can complete chase in 12.4 overs if they hit a six once the scores are tied. In that case, KKR and PBKS will be level on points but KKR will qualify for Playoffs on NRR.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals would look for nothing less than a win when they square off.

With so many permutations beyond their control, both teams are likely to focus more on ending the season strongly rather than getting consumed by qualification scenarios.

KKR's campaign was severely disrupted early on by injuries and unavailability in their bowling unit.

Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana all missed games due to various issues, while marquee signing Cameron Green, returning from injury, could not bowl in the initial stages.

"It was unexpected, unfamiliar territory," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said during an event recently.

But KKR staged a remarkable recovery, winning six of their last seven games to stay in contention.

“Massive credit to the team. Everybody stepped up, embraced each other and pushed forward. Fingers crossed for the last game of the season,” Mysore added.

(With PTI inputs)

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