Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mohammed Shami and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane will be in focus in both teams' Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on April 9. While Shami has had a wonderful start to his IPL 2026 season, managing an economy rate of 4.00 in the powerplay so far-the best this season for any bowler with a minimum of three overs, according to ESPNcricinfo-Ajinkya Rahane, however, has a strong record against the pacer and is yet to be dismissed by him.

Shami, after the two matches that LSG have played so far, has taken three wickets at an average of 12.33 with an overall economy rate of 4.62. In terms of overall economy as well, Shami tops the charts.

Shami's standout performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he bowled three overs in the powerplay, claiming two wickets while giving away just seven runs.

He claimed his first wicket in the form of Abhishek Sharma and then scalped Travis Head. His heroics caused SRH to languish at 22/3 in six overs. Shami returned to bowl his final over of the match and delivered another economical spell, conceding just two runs to finish with figures of 2/9 in four overs. His brilliance eventually helped LSG claim a five-wicket win over SRH.

Earlier, in his first match of IPL 2026, Shami returned figures of 1/28 in four overs. His sole wicket was that of KL Rahul, whom he dismissed for a golden duck.

Shami will look to further his momentum in LSG's next IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, it is important to note that KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane has a solid record against Shami in the IPL. He has scored 94 runs against the premier pacer, has never been dismissed by him, and boasts an impressive strike rate of 165.

While Rahane registered low scores in his previous two outings, he started his IPL 2026 campaign with a solid 67 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians. He will look to replicate that performance and guide his side to their first win of IPL 2026.

Notably, KKR have so far endured a campaign to forget, as they are still winless after playing three matches in IPL 2026. They are placed eighth on the points table with one point, which they received after their match against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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