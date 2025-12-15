IPL 2026 Mock Auction LIVE Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mock auction is being conducted on Monday, just a day before the actual auction. This event is being conducted by the host broadcaster Star Sports and will begin at 2 PM. A total of 359 are set to under the hammer The list comprises a total of 246 Indians and 113 overseas players. Of the 359, 114 are capped players. The auction will be headlined by Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who is expected to fetch the highest amount of money from the franchises.

Another big name in the auction pool is batter Venkatesh Iyer, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2025 auction, he was bought at a whopping price of 23.75 crore by KKR.

When will the IPL 2026 Mock Auction take place?

The IPL 2026 Mock Auction will take place on Monday, December 15.

Where will the IPL 2026 Mock Auction be held?

The IPL 2026 Mock Auction will be held at the Star Sports studio in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2026 Mock Auction start?

The IPL 2026 Mock Auction will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Mock Auction?

The IPL 2026 Mock Auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the IPL 2026 Mock Auction?

The IPL 2026 Mock Auction will be live streamed on the Jiostar App and Website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)