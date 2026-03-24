Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named Saurabh Dubey and David Payne as replacements for the injured Akash Deep and Jack Edwards respectively ahead of the IPL beginning on March 28. India pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the tournament with a lumbar stress injury. He will remain under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. "Saurabh, a left-arm pacer, will replace Akash at KKR. He will join KKR for Rs 30 lakh," an IPL media advisory stated.

Saurabh, the 28-year-old Vidarbha bowler, who is yet to make his IPL debut, was previously part of the SRH squad.

Meanwhile, England pacer Payne has been signed by SRH as a replacement for Jack Edwards, who has been sidelined with a foot injury. Edwards had earlier been picked up by SRH for Rs 3 crore following a bidding contest with Chennai Super Kings.

Payne, who has featured in one ODI for England and played 233 T20 matches, claiming 304 wickets, will join SRH for Rs 1.5 crore.

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