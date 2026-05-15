Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday confirmed that New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin preparations for the upcoming Test tour of England. The development comes ahead of Kolkata's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Saturday evening. In an official update, KKR said Ravindra has left the squad to focus on red-ball commitments with the New Zealand national team.

"Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour to England," the franchise stated.

The development comes as KKR continue their campaign in a crucial phase of the tournament, with squad balance and overseas availability playing a key role in team combinations.

The three-time champions have had an inconsistent run in the ongoing IPL season, finding it difficult to maintain momentum in a closely fought league stage.

As per the latest standings, Kolkata Knight Riders remain in the playoff race but are currently placed eighth on the table, with their position fluctuating throughout the tournament.

KKR have played 11 matches so far, winning four, losing six, while one match ended without a result. They have accumulated nine points and hold a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.198.

Ravindra, who has been an important all-round option for the franchise, will now shift focus to international duty as New Zealand prepare for their Test assignment in England.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named three uncapped players in their 15-member squad for the opening Test match against New Zealand at Lord's, with wicketkeeper-batter James Rew, top-order batter Emilio Gay and fast bowler Sonny Baker earning maiden call-ups for the series opener starting on June 4.

England men's squad for first Test against New Zealand: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Shoaib Bashir (Derbyshire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Fisher (Surrey), Emilio Gay (Durham), James Rew (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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