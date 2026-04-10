Lucknow Super Giants batter Mukul Choudhary played a knock to remember against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday. He scored a match-winning 54 not out off just 27 balls with the help of two fours and seven sixes. His heroics took LSG over the line in the chase of a 182-run target on the final ball of the match. As the player has shot to fame, a confident prophecy from LSG head coach Justin Langer is going viral on social media. After their thrilling victory over KKR, LSG shared a video on social media in which Langer could be seen promising Mukul to turn him into the "scariest No. 6 or 7 batter in India"

Watch the video here:

What JL said pic.twitter.com/c7y4oI4Sgn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 9, 2026

After the game, Mukul Choudhary said his only focus during the chase was to stay till the end. Chasing 182, LSG were under pressure in the final overs, but Choudhary held his nerve and turned the game around with fearless hitting. He smashed crucial sixes in the closing stages, including two in the final over, to take his team over the line.

"My aim was to bat till the last and see what happens. It was only my second match. God has given me this opportunity; there can be pressure, but it is also an opportunity to make a name for myself," Choudhary said after being named Player of the Match.

He also reflected on his journey into cricket. "My journey started when my father was not even married; he dreamed that his son would play cricket. I started at the age-group level, but there were no good academies in Sikkim. I played matches in Delhi and Gurugram, and that helped me," he said. "When I was playing against U-19 versus UP, it was a low-scoring game, and I made a contribution, so he knew then that I would make it big," he added.

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