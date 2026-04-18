The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has not begun on the most promising note for Jasprit Bumrah. The Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer is yet to pick up a single wicket this campaign, while his franchise has gone winless in their last four matches. Although MI's latest defeat came against the Punjab Kings, a video featuring Bumrah has surfaced on social media from the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), leaving fans worried about the marquee pacer's mental state.

The video shows Bumrah lifting a bowling marker and throwing it away in frustration. Later, he is seen bending down and screaming at the ground. In the background, RCB's Tim David is visible.

David had an exceptional game against the Mumbai Indians, smashing 34 runs off just 16 balls to help his team post a massive total of 240/6. In reply, Mumbai could only manage 222/5. Bumrah struggled during the encounter; while he conceded a respectable 35 runs from his four overs, he again failed to take a wicket.

The toxic Mumbai management and Hardik Pandya have completely broken my GOAT from inside It's so painful to watch him like this.



He is Surely missing his captain Rohit !! pic.twitter.com/ccloXXSahc — (@jod_insane) April 17, 2026

Seeing Bumrah, the man who always seems to have a smile on his face, fans were in utter shock.

Why Has Jasprit Bumrah Struggled?

There have been various perspectives on Bumrah's slump, with several retired cricketers and experts weighing in on why he has gone wicketless in five games. MI coach Mahela Jayawardene suggested that a lack of pressure from other bowlers in the powerplay has contributed to Bumrah's dry spell.

"Bumrah is bowling well; it is just that we are not putting pressure on the opposition in the powerplay," Jayawardene told reporters after the match against the Punjab Kings. "They know they don't need to take too many risks against Bumrah. We have tried a few different things which he is also attempting, but the opposition is batting well. I can't point to one specific thing and say that is why he hasn't taken a wicket."

The former Sri Lankan captain also revealed that Bumrah carried a niggle at the start of IPL 2026.

"I think initially it was because he had a slight niggle following the World Cup," he replied when questioned about Bumrah's inconsistent pace. "We wanted to build him up, and over the last few games, his speeds have increased. We have monitored all of that, so he is very comfortable. Sometimes, you just need a bit of luck."

Jayawardene then added: "He bowled some really good balls early on to Shreyas Iyer but wasn't lucky enough to get the breakthrough. Once he starts taking wickets, he might be impossible to stop."

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