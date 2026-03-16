SunRisers Hyderabad, by far, have the most destructive batting line-up in IPL 2026. From Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma to their lower order, the team is filled with power-hitters. On their day, they can target 275-plus scores at will. In IPL 2026, SunRisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. Before the campaign opener, former India star Cheteshwar Pujara paid a huge compliment to their batting line-up.

According to Pujara, SRH's opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma is even more dangerous than RCB's old opening pair of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle.

"In the last couple of seasons, what we have seen from the openers of SunRisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head - I can certainly say they are one of the most destructive opening pairs in IPL history. Both are batters who know how to attack from ball one. SRH has consistently crossed the 250-run mark in the last couple of seasons thanks to them," Pujara said on Star Sports.

"No other team in the IPL has done that consistently. That is only because of the two openers. Smashing the ball all over the park and doing it on a regular basis is what makes them special. When we talk about aggressive opening pairs in the IPL, the pair of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli comes to mind. But this duo of Head and Abhishek is even more destructive. No bowler wants to run in and bowl against an opening pair like Abhishek and Head."

However, Pujara highlighted one major concern for SRH.

"SRH are a very destructive side and score a lot of runs when they play at home in Hyderabad. But away from home, their record is very poor. When they play away matches, they fail to maintain their destructive batting intent," he said.

"That is because all the teams know that SRH rely on their batting power to set big totals. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen are their main batters. Once they get dismissed, SRH struggle to get going. That is where opposition teams take advantage and prevent them from putting up big totals. That is something they will have to work on."