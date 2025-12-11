The bidding war in Abu Dhabi on December 16 is expected to spark intense interest, especially around wicketkeeper-batters - one of the most valued profiles in franchise cricket. With teams hunting for different skill sets and eyeing players who can influence games in multiple ways, the demand for keepers who can both anchor and accelerate will be high. So, we scanned the entire auction pool and shortlisted the five uncapped Indian wicketkeepers most likely to trigger a fierce contest when the hammer drops.

Kartik Sharma (Rajasthan - Wicketkeeper-Batter)

Rajasthan's dream run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 has largely been due to the performances of Kartik Sharma. The 19-year-old is widely tipped to be the most expensive uncapped player at the IPL 2026 auction. He has garnered attention for his performance as a wicketkeeper-finisher, especially in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he scored 133 runs in five matches with an impressive strike rate exceeding 160.24. Across all formats for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, he has tallied 316 runs in 11 T20 matches at a strike rate of 164.58, highlighted by 27 maximums. Sharma's reputation is built on his combination of meticulous glove work and his power-hitting ability in the lower order, making him a valuable dual-role target. However, he has been ruled out of the Super League stage of SMAT due to a finger injury. Will it impact his auction? Unlikely. And that is because his coach says that Kartik will be back in action in 10-15 days.

Tushar Raheja (Tamil Nadu - Opener/Wicketkeeper)

Tushar Raheja turned up with impressive performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2025, finishing as the top scorer, with an impressive strike rate of 185. The opener/wicketkeeper is expected to draw strong bids, primarily due to his explosive batting at the top of the order. Raheja has slammed 151 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 164 as an opener for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His extra wicketkeeping skill significantly increases his worth to franchises. He is expected to be high on several teams' lists.

Yashvardhan Dalal (Haryana - Wicketkeeper-Batter)

Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal, a 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter can start a bidding war in the auction room. He demonstrated stunning form during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, notching 319 runs in just seven innings. This impressive volume of runs was achieved at an average of 63.80, that included four fifties, showcasing his ability to deliver consistent, match-winning contributions. Dalal enters the auction pool with a low base price of ₹30 lakh. Franchises looking for depth and reliable performance will certainly put their paddles up.

Ravi Singh (Railways - Wicketkeeper-Batter)

Ravi Singh is considered to be a solid mid range potential for the franchises. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter representing Railways, is noted for his rapid progress and high-tempo scoring. A SMAT T20 strike rate of 173.01 from 7 matches, where he has accumulated 218 runs during 2025-26 SMAT, Singh is the kind of middle order attacking option who can also don the gloves that franchises will be looking for. They will look at him as a promising investment with long-term potential.

Ricky Bhui (Andhra Pradesh - Wicketkeeper-Batter)

Ricky Bhui is the oldest player in this list of uncapped Indian wicket keepers at the IPL auction. At 29, he is an experienced wicketkeeper-batter from Andhra Pradesh who is also listed with a base price of ₹30 lakh. Although he struggled to make an impact in his previous four IPL appearances, scoring only 10 runs, his extensive overall T20 experience makes him a reliable option. Across 78 T20 matches, Bhui has amassed 1,981 runs at an average of 34.15 and a strike rate of 142.51, including two centuries and 10 fifties. In the recent 2025-26 SMAT, he showed decent form, scoring 192 runs in seven innings at an average of 38.40 and a strike rate of 131.50, ensuring he remains a viable option for teams looking for an experienced and dynamic wicket-keeper batter at a low base price. Teams might look at him as a reliable value pick rather than a record-breaker.