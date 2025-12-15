The IPL 2026 auction, although a mini one, will be full of intrigue. Collectively, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have over Rs 107 crore in their purse and are expected to be the most active among the 10 teams. However, other sides like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals have over Rs 20 crore in their kitty. A total of 350 players were originally shortlisted for the IPL 2026 auction from a long list of 1,390 registered players. However, late on Monday night, 19 more players were added to the shortlisted group, according to Cricbuzz.

Ignored Indian star Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is yet to make his international debut despite being part of the Test squad on numerous occasions, is part of the shortlisted players' list. Easwaran has been listed as No. 360 in the spreadsheet.

Mani Shankar Mura Singh (TCA), Virandeep Singh (Malaysia), Chama Milind (HYCA), KL Shrijith (KSCA), Ethan Bosch (South Africa), Chris Green (Australia), Swastik Chikara (UPCA), Rahul Raj Namala (CAU), Virat Singh (JSCA), Tripuresh Singh (MPCA), Kyle Verreynne (South Africa), Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe), Ben Sears (New Zealand), Rajesh Mohanty (OCA), Swastik Samal (OCA), Saransh Jain (MPCA), Sooraj Sangaraju (ACA), and Tanmay Agarwal (HYCA) are the other additions.

Here is the full list of all players shortlisted by the BCCI - CLICK HERE.

A total of 77 slots are available, including 31 for overseas players. Three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the most vacancies with 13, followed by 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with 10.

The spotlight will be on the likes of Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi as the 10 franchises gear up for the IPL 2026 auction, set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It will mark the third straight time an IPL auction has been held outside India, after Dubai (2024) and Jeddah (2025).