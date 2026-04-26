Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the Indian Premier League once again as he smashed a stunning 36-ball century in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. The 15-year-old sensation outshone fellow dashing left-hander Abhishek Sharma, who was in the opposition team and himself struck a quickfire fifty. Following the match, Sooryavanshi and Abhishek were seen embracing during the post-match pleasantries. The image of the duo together went viral on social media, as fans got excited about the mouth-watering prospect of both opening for India in the future.

"Abhishek Sharma hugging Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - The future opening partners of team India," posted one user on X.

"This opening pair will be the most destructive opening pair in this world, we will score 300 in an international T20 for real," commented another.

"Two left hand openers who are going to show absolute zero mercy to the bowlers no matter how good or great they are," quipped a third user.

Abhishek Sharma hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi.



- The future opening partners of team India. pic.twitter.com/MWWtFdodQ6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2026

This opening pair will be the most destructive opening pair in this world, we will Score 300 in an international T20 for Real https://t.co/hLxFs1zKEn — Nick9999 (@NickTarak9999) April 25, 2026

Two left hand openers who are going to show absolute zero mercy to the bowlers no matter how good or great they are. — Krish (@Krish_Opinions) April 25, 2026

While Abhishek is the No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, and has helped India to a T20 World Cup title in 2026, many fans and experts have called for the senior selection of 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: As it happened

Sooryavanshi stole the show, smashing 103 off just 37 balls as Rajasthan Royals were put in to bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR posted 228/6 in 20 overs.

However, that total was hunted down in destructive fashion by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek (57 off 29) and Ishan Kishan (74 off 31) stitched a 132-run partnership in less than 10 overs. After their dismissals, Nitish Reddy (36 off 18) played a fiery cameo as SRH reached home with nine balls to spare.

The result took SRH to 10 points in the IPL 2026 season and above RR in the points table.

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