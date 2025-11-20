India's pace tearaway Mayank Yadav has opened up on his recovery from injury, days after he was retained by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction. The 23-year-old, who played just two matches last season after being retained for Rs 11 crore, missed the entire 2024-25 domestic season due to a resurfacing back injury. While there were rumours that LSG might release him, the franchise decided to retain him ahead of next month's auction.

After successfully undergoing surgery earlier this year in New Zealand, Mayank says he is ready to be unleashed once again.

"My recovery is going pretty well. I have started bowling and everything is on track right now," the youngster said.

"I have worked a lot on my fitness. In the upcoming season, I'll be available for the team from day one and hope to contribute to the team's cause, right from the word go," he added.

Mayank expressed his gratitude to LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and the team management for showing trust in him, despite sitting out the entirety of IPL 2025.

"Absolutely. It is a huge thing for me and I am thankful that despite all the setbacks due to injuries in the past 2-3 seasons, LSG is still backing me. The team, the owner, has been with me always, both on and off the field," he revealed.

"In fact, the owner, Dr Sanjiv Goenka, gave me confidence that he's there whenever I need it or whatever I need in my life," Yadav continued.

Mayank also expressed his excitement at the prospect of sharing the fast bowling duties with veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who was traded by LSG from SRH ahead of the retention deadline.

"Shami Bhai was with me in rehab at the National Cricket Academy. I have known him for the last one and a half years. It will be very exciting for me to share ends with him," Yadav said.

Mayank also holds the record for the fastest delivery of IPL 2024, at 156.7 kmph, which came in the clash against RCB at Bengaluru.