Out-of-favour India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on top of his game on Wednesday during an Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The fast bowler returned with figures of 3 for 27 in his quota of four overs. He played an instrumental role in helping RCB restrict LSG to 146 in 20 overs after the latter were invited to bat first. The Rajat Patidar-led side won the game quite comfortably by chasing down the target in 15.1 overs.

During the mid-innings, the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar was asked about how he has kept himself fit and his pace intact in the past few years.

"I think ageing like a fine wine, so that's all I can say," said Bhuvneshwar with a chuckle.

Ques: You don't seem to have lost any pace over the last couple of years.



Bhuvi: I guess I'm just ageing like fine wine. pic.twitter.com/XS986JEpPO — Kohlistic (@Kohlistic18) April 15, 2026

"The good thing is that I get a lot of time off once I go back from the IPL. So that helps me to gain some strength and get some rest. I think that's a good thing happening with me," added Bhuvneshwar, who last played for India in November 2022.

Commenting on the pitch on offer for the game, Bhuvneshwar said, "It's a typical Chinnaswamy wicket that we used to get two years back. A little bit of swing, but coming onto the bat really nicely. Being a bowler, you need to bowl in the right areas. When it comes to batting, if you can time the ball, it's as good as any batting wicket."

Apart from Bhuvneshwar, Rasikh Salam Dar was the pick of the bowlers for RCB in the innings with a four-wicket haul (4 for 24), while Krunal Pandya also accounted for two wickets.

"Credit goes to all the bowlers, not just one bowler, but it's about the experience you bring as individuals and the way we planned. So, it's been good," said Bhuvneshwar.

RCB chased down the 147-run target quite easily with Virat Kohli scoring 49 off 34.

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