Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves rock-bottom of the IPL 2026 points table after losing their first three games. During this rotten run, arguably the most frustrating factor for CSK has been the poor form of openers Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The two have made a combined 63 runs after three games, failing to provide a solid start in any of their matches. Legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble sent a clear warning to the duo to up their game.

"It's a massive concern for Chennai. If your two most experienced batters, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, haven't fired in the first three matches, it becomes a serious challenge," said Kumble, speaking on Star Sports.

Gaikwad, who is also the captain of CSK, has a best score of 28 so far in IPL 2026. Samson, who was traded in for Rs 18 crore ahead of the season, is yet to make even a double-digit score.

CSK's batting lineup for IPL 2026 contains a number of players inexperienced at the IPL stage, such as youngsters Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. Kumble warned that it is necessary for Samson and Gaikwad to perform as two of the most experienced batters in the side.

"The rest of the batting line-up, apart from Samson and MS Dhoni, is quite young. You need at least one of your experienced batters to step up and deliver a big innings. Unfortunately, in the first three games, things haven't gone Chennai's way," Kumble explained.

"It's still early in the season, but they will need to tighten things up quickly," he added.

CSK's highest run-scorer so far has been 28-year-old Sarfaraz Khan, who appears to have a new lease of life at his new franchise. Bought for only Rs 75 lakh, Sarfaraz has made 99 runs - more than four times as many as Samson - at a strike-rate of 202.04.

CSK next take on Delhi Capitals at home on Saturday, April 11.

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