Iceland Cricket took a sly dig at Pakistan expert Nauman Niaz, who jokingly said that 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip inside his bat that allows him to hit such massive sixes. Sooryavanshi has been enjoying a stunning run of form in the ongoing IPL 2026, and he is currently the highest run-scorer in the competition. He dominated star bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah-a feat that left both fans and experts spellbound. That prompted Niaz to make the comment, which has led to a lot of buzz on social media.

"Think about it. What is this kid? Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab. He probably used an AI chip in his bat. He is unreal. What a player," Niaz said in a viral YouTube video. "When you're 18, your body builds muscle, biceps, and triceps. This one is just 16. He was born when Virat Kohli was a world champion. He doesn't have the power game as much as he has technique. He is a wristy player, plus if you look at his arc, he uses the full 360-degree range," he said.

In response, Iceland Cricket took to social media and asked for the AI chips that were being used by the prodigy in a cheeky dig. Some users even joked that Pakistan batters may need similar AI chips to perform well.

Where can we buy the AI chips that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi uses in his bats? Asking on behalf of our struggling batters who wish to stay anonymous. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) April 29, 2026

Sooryavanshi responded to the viral "AI chip" claims surrounding his bat, delivering a humorous and composed reply that quickly grabbed attention. The young batter joked that whatever power he has comes straight from above, adding that if anything is installed, it's by God and he's simply using it.

"God has given it to me. He himself said something is installed in my bat. I am using that," Vaibhav said in a video released by Rajasthan Royals on X.

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