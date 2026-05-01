Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction after the team's four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Thursday in Ahmedabad. Gill also lauded GT bowlers for a fine effort in restricting RCB to a subpar score of 155 in the first innings of the match, setting up an easy chase for the hosts. Chasing 156, GT completed the target comfortably in 15.4 overs, powered by quickfire knocks from Shubman Gill (43 off 18) and Jos Buttler (39 off 19). Rahul Tewatia (27 not out) and Rashid Khan guided the team home after a few middle-order wickets. Earlier, GT's bowlers restricted RCB to 155 in 19.2 overs, led by Arshad Khan (3/22), with support from Rashid Khan (2/19) and Jason Holder (2/29).

With the win, GT are now placed fifth in the IPL points table with five wins in nine matches, having accumulated 10 points.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill said he was pleased with the win, crediting the bowlers for restricting the opposition to under 160 on a good batting surface.

On his batting, Gill mentioned he felt "in the zone" and wanted to take on the bowlers. He praised Rahul Tewatia for finishing the game, while noting the team lost a few more wickets than expected but benefited from contributions across the lineup.

"Feels very satisfying. On a wicket like this, restricting them to under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers. Our fielding was one of the things...in phases, we have not fielded well. Energy in the field was very nice. (On his batting) I was just feeling I was in the zone. Felt it is my day and wanted to take the bowlers on. (On Tewatia) He is a very important player, happy he finished the game. We lost couple more wickets than we would have liked. He got some nice runs and everyone got a hit in the middle," Gill said.

Jason Holder was named Player of the Match for his impressive spell of 2/19 in four overs, along with three key catches, dismissing Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Krunal Pandya.

Patidar's dismissal stood out in particular. Off a short delivery from Arshad Khan, Patidar attempted a pull shot but got a top edge towards deep backward square leg. Holder sprinted to his right and completed a sharp low catch, even as Kagiso Rabada also charged at the ball.

While RCB players contested the decision, arguing that Holder had not been in full control and that the ball may have touched the ground, the umpires ruled it a dismissal.

Jason Holder said he was pleased with his overall performance and credited the team's strong energy.

Speaking about his catch to dismiss Patidar, Holder noted he was aware of Rabada nearby but felt confident going for the ball. He added that he embraces whatever comes his way, is happy to take his chances, and contribute to the win.

"Happy things how went for me personally. Felt our energy was good from the start. (On his catch to dismiss Patidar) I did see him (Rabada), was just hoping to not run into him. He was in my peripheral but he was far enough for me to put in an attempt (to catch it). (On ball following him) I welcome it as it comes. Just happy to hold on to the chances. Happy to contribute and to get over the line," he said at the post-match presentations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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