A huge controversy erupted during the toss for the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. After MI captain Hardik Pandya flipped the coin, a broadcast glitch caught the attention of fans on social media. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane had called for tails, but the glitch prevented viewers from seeing which side the coin had landed on. While MI were awarded the toss, fans on social media accused the organisers of favouring the five-time champions.

Fans noted that the camera angle shifted exactly as the match referee was retrieving the coin.

Here's how internet reacted:

#HardikPandya flicks the coin... camera moves away

Didn't see head or tail, but #MumbaiIndians win the toss!

"A miracle like this is possible only for the #Mumbai team." #IPL pic.twitter.com/MaC93os6XT — Honest Review (@honestreview01) March 29, 2026

Hardik Pandya flicks the coins and camera moved away and didn't show whether it was head or tail and Mumbai Indians won the toss.pic.twitter.com/Gg9qFHBsrZ — (@KKRWeRule) March 29, 2026

The coin was not shown after the Toss in the #KKRvsMI match..Why does it always happen in Mumbai Indians matches?



Conflict of Interest - Jio-Star has the rights of #IPL and they also own Mumbai Indians team



- Pay attention on MI matches during the Toss pic.twitter.com/5oe7QfJV2A — Cover Drive (@day6596) March 29, 2026

Why this always happens when MI is playing any match? like Wtf, camera hi ghuma diya, toss dikhaya hi nahi #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/XeMWsC9eCM — 100 NOT OUT (@100NotOutVK) March 29, 2026

Meanwhile, captain Ajinkya Rahane (67) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51) struck vital half-centuries but KKR posted a par score of 220 for 4.

On a placid wicket, Shardul Thakur (3/39) provided Mumbai crucial breakthroughs as their bowlers could not really impose themselves in their maiden outing. Both senior pacers Trent Boult (0/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (0/35) went wicketless but India pace spearhead's 18th and 20th over stopped KKR from getting closer to 250.

Rahane's 67 off 40 balls, studded with five sixes and three fours, once again showcased how much the veteran Indian batter has been putting in his batting for the white-ball format.

There was a delightful hit over bowler Mayank Markande's head for a six while Ghazanfar was smacked over midwicket for another six with Rahane getting down on his knee.

If Rahane went hard from the onset, Raghuvanshi was sluggish for a large part of his innings but recovered well to unleash a few big hits towards the end which took him past the fifty mark.

Raghuvanshi also had some luck to thank when on 21, a lofted hit which presented a regulation catch at the rope, was dropped by Rohit Sharma off Ghazanfar in the 15th.

(With PTI Inputs)