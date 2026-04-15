In a big blow for Mumbai Indians, their star opener Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the next two matches due to injury, sources told NDTV. The former MI captain suffered a hamstring injury and retired hurt midway during his knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an Indian Premier League 2026 game on Sunday. It hurt the side badly as the Hardik Pandya-led team lost the contest by 18 runs. MI face Punjab Kings on April 16 and Gujarat Titans on April 20 in their next two games in the tournament.

Rohit has scored 137 runs in four matches at an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 165.06. He has scored one fifty.

Mumbai Indians are off to a horrible start in IPL 2026. The team broke the 14-year jinx of not winning a campaign opener after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, but followed it with three consecutive defeats.

A struggling MI will be desperate to resurrect their campaign while bracing for Rohit's possible absence against a rampant Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians would need a collective effort to come out of the mire they are in.

For a squad which promised to have all bases covered before the IPL began, MI have largely had an underwhelming campaign even after they won their tournament opener for the first time in 13 seasons.

Since their most recent loss, the MI camp can be trusted to have gone back to the drawing board in order to overcome their powerplay woes, which have been one of the biggest factors so far.

What would be concerning the side most is the form of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He has been spot-on when it comes to containing, but the Indian pace ace has surprisingly gone wicketless in four matches so far. With a seam bowling attack which also has the experienced Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya, the returns have been minimal.

(With PTI Inputs)

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