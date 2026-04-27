The record books of the Indian Premier League were rewritten by a familiar face once again on Friday as Virat Kohli crossed the historic milestone of 300 IPL sixes during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. By hitting his 303rd maximum during a match-winning 81 against the Titans, Kohli solidified his place in an elite list of power hitters that consists only of Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit Sharma (310). While the numbers are staggering, former India batter Mohammad Kaif highlighted the story behind this milestone: it is not one of raw, innate power, but of an extraordinary evolution.

Unlike Chris Gayle, whose game was built on the foundation of clearing the ropes, or Rohit Sharma, who possesses a natural, effortless loft, Virat Kohli was originally identified as a player who played more through the ground. In the early years of the IPL, Kohli's batting style relied on finding gaps, running hard between the wickets, and punishing the turf with exquisite cover drives.

However, as the T20 format evolved into a game of high-velocity boundary-hitting, Kohli refused to be left behind. His journey to 303 sixes is a testament to his adaptability; he did not necessarily change his technique, but added subtle variations to remain relevant in the shortest format. Even at the age of 37, he continues to evolve.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mohammad Kaif summed it up perfectly: "Virat Kohli taking his IPL sixes tally to 303 is an incredible achievement... Kohli isn't a natural six-hitter, but he worked on his game... His greatness is his adaptability and showing courage to come out of his comfort zone."

Virat Kohli taking his IPL 6s tally to 303 is an incredible achievement. Imagine Gayle has 360 and Rohit 310. Kohli isn't a natural six-hitter but he worked on his game to meet the demand of the modern game. His greatness is his adaptability and showing courage to come out of his… — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2026

After the game, even Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya heaped rich praise on Kohli, saying the former India captain's relentless drive and hunger to improve continue to set him apart. Kohli won the Man of the Match award for his match-defining 44-ball 81 in RCB's five-wicket win against GT.

Dahiya revealed that Kohli was disappointed despite his strong innings, reflecting the batter's high standards.

"After the game, he was saying he could have converted it into a hundred. That tells you about his mindset," Dahiya said at the post-match press conference.

Highlighting what makes Kohli special, Dahiya pointed to his energy, awareness, and ability to control the game.

"When you are commanding the situation, you make bowlers bowl where you want. He made the wicket look easy, but it wasn't," Dahiya noted, adding that the knock came against "world-class bowlers".

With ANI Inputs

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