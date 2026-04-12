April 11, 2026, will be remembered as a historic day in the Indian Premier League, as Punjab Kings pulled off a sensational chase of 220 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur. While chasing 200-plus totals is not entirely new for PBKS, going past the 215-run mark in a day-night match had never been achieved before in IPL history. The match began with SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head unleashing carnage on the Punjab bowling attack. The duo peppered the boundary with ease, propelling Hyderabad to a stunning 105/0 in the powerplay. With 219/6 on the board, the contest appeared firmly in SRH's favour.

However, the PBKS batters had other plans. Sticking to a fearless approach, Punjab chased down the daunting target with six wickets and seven balls to spare, scripting one of the most remarkable run chases the league has ever witnessed.

The Turning Point: Shashank Singh & Shreyas Iyer's Masterstroke

At a stage when 'Travishek' were giving nightmares to the PBKS bowlers, two moments completely altered the momentum of the game - Shashank Singh's magical spell and Shreyas Iyer's astute captaincy.

With his frontline bowlers being taken to the cleaners, Iyer remained calm and made a bold tactical call by introducing batter-turned-bowler Shashank Singh into the attack. The gamble paid off immediately. The 34-year-old dismissed both Travis Head (38) and Abhishek Sharma (74) in the ninth over, pulling Punjab back into the contest.

At one point, SRH looked certain to post a total in excess of 250. However, the sudden loss of their openers proved to be a major speed bump, and Hyderabad were eventually restricted to 219/6 - a total that ultimately wasn't enough.

Shreyas Iyer: The Mark of a Great Captain

With one IPL title and three final appearances already to his name, Shreyas Iyer has firmly established himself as one of the most dependable captains in the league. Since 2025, Punjab Kings have completely transformed into a dominant force, a change largely credited to Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's leadership and decision-making.

Against SRH, Iyer led from the front not just as a captain, but also as a batter. After openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provided a blistering start, it was Iyer who anchored the chase and guided PBKS home with an unbeaten 69 off just 33 balls.

With Iyer steering the ship, Punjab Kings remain unbeaten and firmly on course in the IPL 2026 season.

A glimpse of MS Dhoni in Iyer

Leaders like MS Dhoni are rare. The former India captain guided the national side to three ICC titles and led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL trophies, earning legendary status for his calm demeanour and sharp cricketing mind.

Dhoni's belief in his own assessment has often defined his leadership - most famously during the 2007 T20 World Cup final, when he entrusted the final over to Joginder Sharma despite Pakistan needing 13 runs with one wicket in hand. The decision proved decisive, as India clinched the inaugural title.

During the clash against SRH, fans caught a glimpse of Dhoni in Iyer. The decision to throw the ball to Shashank Singh and the composure he displayed during tense moments of the chase reflected the traits of a master tactician. Even after losing the openers and Cooper Connolly, Iyer remained unfazed, continued to find boundaries, and guided Punjab to victory.

While his place in India's T20I setup may not be guaranteed, Iyer's captaincy credentials and match-winning performances make him a strong leadership prospect for the national side.

Praise from Ravichandran Ashwin

When discussing leadership qualities akin to Dhoni's, voices from within his inner circle carry significant weight. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who spent several seasons under Dhoni at CSK, was full of praise for Iyer.

"At the moment, Shreyas Iyer looks unflappable. His ability to forecast a chase, guide his partner, stay unruffled under pressure, and choose the right shots against bowlers he fancies are attributes not many cricketers can boast of at this point in time," Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Such praise from Ashwin underlines the impact Iyer is making as he leads Punjab Kings on a mission to secure their maiden IPL title.

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