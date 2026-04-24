Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played seven matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, but the mystery over MS Dhoni's potential return to action persists. The wicketkeeper-batter, who suffered a calf strain, continues to recover from the injury that initially ruled him out for two weeks on March 28. Dhoni has been training on the ground but not been declared match-fit yet. Showing a glimpse of his progress, he even kept wickets on the eve of CSK's seventh match against Mumbai Indians (MI), but missed out on that contest as well.

As fans continue to wait for Dhoni's comeback, legendary India spinner and former CSK all-rounder R Ashwin has predicted that Dhoni will play two matches in the ongoing season. He shared his prediction during a rapid-fire round on ESPNcricinfo.

In Dhoni's absence, CSK's new recruit Sanju Samson has been keeping the wickets. CSK traded the player from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

On Thursday, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said that whenever Dhoni returns from his injury, he will be the one keeping the wickets. There had been speculation that Dhoni could feature only as an Impact Player upon his return, especially with Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma available as wicketkeeping options, but Hussey cleared the air.

"Oh, I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that he's had the calf injury; it's just the running and, late in the innings, if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos - he just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that," Hussey told the broadcaster during a mid-match interview.

"But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he's batting - he's batting really well - so it's just about getting that confidence in the calf," he added.

Giving details of Dhoni's progress, the CSK batting coach said, "He's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well, so we're hopeful maybe in the next few games.

"But obviously he needs to be close to 100 per cent ready to give his best. He's been batting well in the nets and looks good there. He just needs to run hard between the wickets too."

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