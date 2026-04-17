Kolkata Knight Riders continued their dismal run in IPL 2026 as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side suffered a 5-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. It was the fifth loss for KKR in six matches, with their only point coming after the game against Punjab Kings was washed out. It has been a disappointing show from the three-time champions as they are last in the IPL points table with a Net Run Rate of -1.149. However, they are still not mathematically out of the IPL playoffs race. With eight matches to go, KKR can still reach 17 points if they win all their games, which should be enough to guarantee qualification. Even with one loss, they may finish in the top four with 15 points. However, if they lose two of their remaining matches and win the rest, they will have 13 points and their fortune will rest on other teams' results.

Shubman Gill led from the front with a classy 86 as Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets.

Earlier, KKR all-rounder Cameron Green produced a fighting 79 off 55 balls to lift his side to 180 all out. In reply, Gill anchored the chase with a composed 86 off 50 deliveries as GT crossed the line in 19.4 overs. The win marked GT's third successive victory after opening with two losses, while KKR's search for their first win of the season continues.

(With PTI inputs)

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