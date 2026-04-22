In a high-stakes tactical IPL 2026 battle on Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening batter Abhishek Sharma didn't just play a sensational knock, he lured opponents Delhi Capitals into a trap that left their management red-faced. While his unbeaten 135 off 68 balls will go down as one of the greatest IPL centuries, it was his psychological manipulation of DC's match-up tactics that truly defined the game.

Delhi Capitals entered the match with a clear, textbook plan: use Nitish Rana's off-spin to neutralise SRH's left-handed heavy top order. Under the captaincy of Axar Patel, DC introduced Rana as early as the second over.

Initially, the plan seemed to be a good one. Rana conceded only 6 runs in his opening over, and when he returned to bowl the 5th over of the innings, the tables turned in an unexpected manner.

SRH's early caution against Rana seemed like a 'bait'. By appearing "neutralised," Abhishek lured Axar and the DC think tank into believing they had found a cheap way to exhaust the powerplay. But, Abhishek was a step ahead.

The trap opened. Abhishek and Travis Head shifted gears instantly, dismantling Rana for 20 runs in the over, including three towering sixes.

Despite this expensive blip, the earlier success of the match-up lingered in Axar's mind. He decided to bowl Rana for a third over, and this time the part-time spinner conceded just 6 runs.

Axar decided to hold himself as well as frontline spinner Kuldeep Yadav back, and made the fateful decision to bring Rana back for a fourth over in the 15th as Abhishek was still in the middle of the pitch.

'Bluff' Completed

The 15th over became the graveyard of DC's comeback hopes. Rana conceded three sixes and a four as Abhishek brought up his hundred in just 47 balls during this onslaught. A staggering 23 runs came off the over.

Rana finished with dismal figures of 4-0-55-0. The fallout was immediate. DC's Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, had to defend the decision post-match, citing "instant decisions" and "match-ups."

"At the end of the day, we can point out things like Nitish Rana bowling four overs. Sometimes they click, sometimes they don't," Rao noted.

However, the statistics told a more damning story. While Rana was being milked for 55 runs, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav -- two of India's premier spinners -- bowled only two overs each.