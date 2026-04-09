Lucknow Super Giants clawed their way back with a disciplined middle-overs bowling effort to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 181 for 4 in their IPL clash in Kolkata on Thursday. Sent in to bat, KKR, who were searching for their first win of the season, were cruising at 98/1 at the halfway mark, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi in full flow. The duo added 84 runs off 52 balls and looked set to power the home side past 200 after Finn Allen (9) fell for a second successive single-digit score.

However, a smart mix of spin and tidy pace bowling triggered another familiar middle-overs slump for KKR, who lost three wickets between overs 11 and 14.

Rahane (41 off 24 balls; 4x4, 2x6) fell to spinner Digvesh Rathi, with Mohammed Shami completing a fine low catch, while Raghuvanshi (45 off 33 balls; 5x4, 2x6) holed out to long-on in the very next over off left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth. The innings saw a funny moment as Rahane's bat slipped from his during an over by Avesh Khan, but the went for a six.

...



Ajinkya Rahane just proved that you don't even need to be holding the bat to clear the ropes #TATAIPL 2026 | #KKRvLSG | LIVE NOW https://t.co/2ISFQDaiMT pic.twitter.com/EDttpB8Utl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 9, 2026

The slide worsened when Avesh Khan returned strongly after an expensive start to clean up Rinku Singh (4) with a sharp back-of-a-length delivery that seamed away, leaving KKR without a boundary for 30 balls.

KKR slipped to 115/4 in 15 overs, once again exposing their fragility in the middle phase.

A late flourish from Rovman Powell (39 not out off 24 balls; 4x4, 2x6) ensured KKR posted a competitive total, while Cameron Green (32 not out off 24 balls; 3x4, 1x6) finally had his best outing after coming under intense scrutiny as the highest-paid (Rs 25.20 crore) overseas cricketer in the IPL.

But the LSG bowlers, led by Shami (27 runs from four overs with nine dot balls), were outstanding.

Rathi was the tidiest with figures of 1/25, while Siddharth returned 1/34.

Earlier, Rahane set the tone with an aggressive approach, showcasing exquisite timing and intent, while Raghuvanshi continued his rich vein of form, playing the perfect foil.

The youngster, fresh from back-to-back fifties, combined fluency with composure as the pair rebuilt after Finn Allen's early dismissal.

Allen's wicket, however, was not without controversy as he top-edged one to deep third, where Rathi completed a tricky back-pedalling catch close to the ropes, with the umpires opting not to review the boundary call.

KKR had a slow start with 18 dot balls in the first five overs but recovered through Raghuvanshi's counterattack against Avesh, finishing the powerplay at 56/1.

LSG's new-ball spearhead Shami looked probing, swinging the ball both ways and conceding just two runs in one of his early overs.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi