Legendary spinner Anil Kumble praised Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his exceptional batting against Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting how the young batter unusually dictated terms against one of the world's best bowlers. Kumble noted that Sooryavanshi cleverly anticipated Bumrah's variations, set him up for a slower ball, and capitalised with aggressive strokeplay, underlining his remarkable strike rate and consistent performances. Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning display against ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians in Guwahati. The contest was reduced to an 11-overs-a-side affair due to rain.

"Sooryavanshi makes it look easy against one of the world's best bowlers. First ball, he hits him for a six and then sets him up. He set the bowler up, not the other way around. We've generally seen Bumrah set up batters so many times, but here, Sooryavanshi set Bumrah up to bowl that slower ball on the third delivery, and he was waiting for it to hit him for another six. It was brilliant batting by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just the way he strikes the ball and the consistency he has shown in terms of strike-rate. He is striking at close to 300 in every game and scoring more than 30 runs consistently, which is outstanding," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Facing Bumrah for the first time in his career, Sooryavanshi smashed the ace seamer for two big sixes in the second over of RR's innings. Sooryavanshi's innings was short but electrifying. He scored a blistering 39 off just 14 balls.

The duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi took charge of the bowlers right from the first over. A blazing 32-ball 77* by Jaiswal and a stunning 14-ball 39 runs by Sooryavanshi helped RR reach 150/3 before bowlers restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to 123/ 9 in this rain-truncated match in the ongoing IPL on Tuesday.

In the run-chase, MI could not find the right tempo and lost wickets regularly, with Burger (2/21), Sandeep (2/25) and Bishnoi (2/26) being the pick of the bowlers.

RR is at the top of the points table with three in three, delivering sensational results under skipper Riyan Parag. After starting off with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), MI has failed against Delhi Capitals (DC) and RR and is at the seventh spot in the points table.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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