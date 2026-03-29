Since Hardik Pandya got his hands on his new Rs 12 crore Ferrari, he has often been seen driving on the streets of Mumbai. As the Mumbai Indians prepare for their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), another video of Hardik driving the luxury car in Mumbai has surfaced. However, as is often the case with such high-end sports cars, the low ground clearance made it difficult for Hardik to clear a speed breaker on Mumbai's roads.

In the video circulating on social media, Hardik can be seen using a creative technique to get past the speed breaker. The India all-rounder, who also captains the Mumbai Indians franchise, did not drive straight over it but adopted a careful approach to prevent any damage to his car.

After successfully crossing the speed breaker, Hardik stopped to speak with a few police officials, who greeted him with broad smiles, delighted to see the renowned cricketer driving a luxury car rarely spotted on Mumbai's streets. Here's the video:

NICE GESTURE BY HARDIK PANDYA WITH POLICE OFFICER



- Hardik struggled with huge speed breakers in his ₹12 crore Ferrari



Had to cross them at an angle, got a bit frustrated, Still stopped ahead to greet police officers with a handshake pic.twitter.com/0vhdYPvWAc — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 28, 2026

Mumbai Indians Eye Rare Winning Start

A robust Mumbai Indians outfit will begin their bid to end a five-year title drought as they take on the Knight Riders on Sunday. It has been some time since the Mumbai Indians, the joint-most successful team in the IPL, lifted the trophy, having won it five times between 2013 and 2020.

Last year, the Hardik Pandya-led side finished third after losing to runners-up Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. However, the Mumbai Indians will feel they have all bases covered to mount a serious challenge for what would be a record-extending sixth title this year.

A rejuvenated Rohit Sharma will be keen to return to form with the bat, while Mumbai Indians' all-round strength makes them one of the teams to beat in the tournament once again. Their squad includes a strong core of India's T20 World Cup-winning players, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah forming the backbone of the side.

With PTI Inputs