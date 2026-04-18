Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan delivered a brutal verdict on Hardik Pandya's captaincy following Mumbai Indians' loss against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 match on Friday. Quinton De Kock slammed a brilliant century for MI but dismal show from the bowlers meant that Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer were able to guide PBKS to victory. It was MI's fourth loss in five matches this season and they are currently struggling at 9th in the IPL points table. It was a poor outing for Hardik as well after he scored just 14 runs and did not take a single wicket. Pathan said that Hardik's recent performances have been quite concerning before pointing out that he needs to manage situations in a better manner.

"It is also about managing things in a better manner. Hardik's batting average since 2024 is in the early 20s. We expect better from him. He needs to do better in the powerplay in bowling too. Things became easier in this match as Allah Ghazanfar picked up wickets. But he is looking very worried when there is pressure," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Pathan also took aim at the MI bowlers for their disappointing performances and pointed out that they need to play a 'proper wicket-taker'. While the likes of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have struggled massively to keep runs in check, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has not taken a single wicket in this year's competition.

"Out of the five bowlers, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya are all-rounders, and Deepak Chahar is not taking wickets. They are left with just two bowlers then. How will you take wickets with just two bowlers? They need to improve their bowling unit and play a proper wicket-taker," he added.

Hardik Pandya did not mince his words after Mumbai Indians crashed to their fourth successive defeat in IPL 2026, warning about taking a few “difficult calls” and reminded his misfiring teammates of the need to take “ownership” of the team's poor outings.

In their latest debacle, the five-time champions lost to Punjab Kings by seven wickets and are now languishing ninth on the table with just two points.

"To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back on the drawing board and see where are we lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next," said Pandya.

(With PTI inputs)

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