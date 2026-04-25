Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya came under intense scrutiny as his side collapsed to a 103-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 on Thursday. The defeat saw MI drop to 8th position in the points table, with only two wins from seven games. Hardik managed just 1 run with the bat, and his choice of bowlers was also criticised by experts and fans alike. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed Hardik's captaincy decisions.

Pathan pointed out that Hardik should not have given the ball to newcomer Krish Bhagat in the crucial death overs.

Bhagat, playing only his second IPL game, was entrusted to bowl the 16th and 20th overs of the innings, and conceded a combined 31 runs as Sanju Samson completed his century.

"In the 16th over, you bring on Krish Bhagat to bowl his first over. He is playing only his second match, and that too in front of Sanju Samson, who is completely set. It's the wrong decision. You also gave him the last over. These are not the right decisions. You have to take responsibility. You have to do better as a captain," Pathan said on his YouTube channel, speaking about Hardik.

Pathan also criticised Hardik's batting, pointing out flaws in his footwork.

"Since 2023, Hardik hasn't scored even a single half-century. You need to move your feet a bit. I've spoken about this many times. Hardik needs to move his feet if there's even a little help in the pitch," Pathan pointed out.

The 103-run loss is now MI's heaviest defeat against CSK. The five-time champions have looked a shadow of their best, with Hardik failing to fire with both bat and ball. In six games, Hardik has scored only 97 runs and picked up just three wickets.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash