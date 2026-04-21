Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya shared a hilarious moment with his Gujarat Titans counterpart Shubman Gill during their IPL 2026 encounter on Monday. In a light hearted moment that has already gone viral on social media, Hardik was seen making fun of Gill's new breaded look. The two players came face-to-face during the toss and Hardik playfully teased Gill by carrassing his own beard. The GT captain was left amused by the gesture and smiled in response to Hardik's actions. Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians registered a comfortable 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans to get back to winning ways.

Hardik Pandya teasing Shubman Gill for his beard.pic.twitter.com/EvjleQdsuX — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) April 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma roared back to form with a magnificent maiden century in the Indian Premier League, helping Mumbai Indians break their four-match losing streak with a 99-run mauling of Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Tilak remained not out on 101 off 45 balls, reaching the milestone with a boundary off the innings' last ball to lift MI to 199 for five after a forgettable start.

In reply, GT were bowled out for 100 in 15.5 overs, with left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returning excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs.

None of the GT batters could make any contribution of note.

Asked to bat first, MI were in trouble after Kagiso Rabada (3/33 in 4 overs) picked three wickets in the powerplay.

Naman Dhir came in and made 45 off 32 balls, but it was Tilak who did the heavy lifting for MI, smashing seven sixes and eight fours to bring to an end a run of poor scores in the early stages of the league.

(With PTI inputs)

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