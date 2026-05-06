Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya missed the side's previous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to back spasms. Although the official reason cited for his absence from cricketing duties is his health, the spasms were not expected to keep him out of the upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Raipur. However, as the team departed for their next assignment, Hardik was nowhere to be found.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Hardik couldn't be spotted among the members of the Mumbai Indians squad at Terminal 1 of Mumbai airport on Wednesday. There was no update on whether he will meet his team at a later point.

With the bat, Hardik has struggled this season, scoring only 146 runs in eight games for MI at a modest strike rate of 136.45. The skipper has been equally ineffective with the ball. Consequently, speculations are rife that there is more to his absence than a mere injury.

After the all-rounder missed the clash against Lucknow, an official statement from MI read: "Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasms; hence, Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today's game."

When asked about the extent of Hardik's injury, teammate Ryan Rickelton admitted he did not have much information. "I don't know when he's expected to be back. I only found out this afternoon that he had back spasms. So, I'm not aware of the extent of it-I wouldn't even call it an injury-or how serious it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be back with the group as we head to Raipur this week," he said on Monday.

Just weeks after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya have found themselves at the centre of a season that has unravelled alarmingly for the five-time champions.

What Has Gone Wrong With Mumbai Indians?

Placed 9th in the points table with 3 wins in 10 matches, Mumbai Indians have had a forgettable camaign. At the heart of Mumbai's struggles lies a familiar yet unresolved question - what changed?

The answer traces back to a pivotal shift in leadership. The decision to move on from Rohit Sharma as captain and reinstall Hardik Pandya at the helm was meant to usher in a new era. Instead, it disrupted a structure that had long thrived on stability and clarity. Rohit's tenure was defined by calm authority and tactical assurance, qualities that had become synonymous with Mumbai's identity.

The transition, however, has been anything but seamless. Hardik's return was expected to bring dynamism and all-round impact. But this season, he has struggled to influence games either with the bat or the ball, while also grappling with the demands of leadership. His inability to close out matches or provide breakthroughs in crucial phases has compounded Mumbai's problems, leaving the side without a clear on-field driver.

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