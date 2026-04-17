Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is not just struggling to register wins for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, but also to maintain his image as a cool and composed cricketer. During the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Hardik lost his cool at a fan who appeared to have disturbed his view several times. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Hardik can be seen reacting angrily after a fan allegedly moved in front of the sight screen multiple times.

In the video, Hardik asks the fan not to stand in front of the sight screen. After the incident reportedly occurred again, the MI skipper lost his cool.

Hardik is not someone generally seen as a player who loses his cool easily. In fact, he has a reputation for being one of the most level-headed cricketers around. Hence, the recent run of poor results as skipper seems to have affected his composure.

Reflecting on the loss, Pandya said MI must analyse whether the issues lie in individual performances, team planning, or collective execution, while also acknowledging the superior display by PBKS in all departments.

"To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back to the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next," Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

The MI captain also pointed to changing match conditions, including reverse swing in the first innings and dew in the second, but conceded that Punjab were the better side on the day.

"I think we need to give credit to them as well. The ball started reversing. In the second innings, the dew came, and it slightly got better, but having said that, they just outplayed us. They bowled better, they batted better, and they fielded better," Pandya added.

In a viral moment from yesterday's MIvsPBKS match, Hardik got angry at a man in the stands and told him to sit down because he was obstructing his vision. The man stood up again on the very next ball, and the stump mic caught Hardik saying, 'Are you fxcking kidding me, fxcking… pic.twitter.com/frlNgtFuxV — U' (@toxifyxe) April 17, 2026

He suggested that the team may need to consider tough decisions moving forward as they look to turn their campaign around.

"I think we need to see: do we need to make some difficult calls, or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around? These are some harsh questions which eventually we need to answer, and yeah, ownership has to be taken," he concluded.

With ANI Inputs

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