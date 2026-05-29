Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Weather Update: Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 in Mullanpur on Friday. The winner of the game will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash, while the loser will be knocked out. RR have momentum on their side coming into this game. The Riyan Parag-led team has registered four consecutive victories, including its win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator clash.

During the game, the focus will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old wonderkid who has impressed one and all with his terrific batting.

Breaking multiple records with his ultra-aggressive style of batting, Sooryavanshi currently holds the Orange Cap with 680 runs in 15 matches this season.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will aim to put in an improved show after being outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Batting first, RCB posted 254 for 5, and the total eventually proved to be too much for the chasing side. GT were bundled out for 162, losing the game by 92 runs.

Will rain play spoilsport during GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2?

As per Google weather forecast, there is a nine per cent chance of precipitation on matchday.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather forecast indicates that rain will not play any role during the game.

Which team goes to the final if Qualifier 2 is washed out?

In case the GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 is washed out due to rain in Mullanpur, Shubman Gill and Co. will advance to the final by virtue of a better finish in the points table.

Gujarat Titans finished at the second spot in the table with 18 points to their credit. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals entered the playoffs with a fourth-place finish, having 16 points to their name.

Both RR and GT have won one IPL title each. Rajasthan Royals bagged the glory in the inaugural edition in 2008, while Gujarat Titans won the trophy in 2022, their first season in the tournament.

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