Apr 17 South African wicketkeeper batter Connor Esterhuizen has been signed by Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Englishman Tom Banton, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League owing to a finger injury. The 24-year-old Esterhuizen recently his international debut for South Africa against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series last month. He made an impressive start, winning two Player of the Match awards and was also named Player of the Series, helping his team clinch the series 3-2 after being 2-1 down.

This will be his first stint in the IPL for Esterhuizen, who will serve as a backup wicket-keeping option for Jos Buttler. He joins GT at his base price of Rs 75 Lakh.

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