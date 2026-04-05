Gujarat Titans pacer Ashok Sharma turned heads in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, bowling the fastest ball of the season at 154.2 kmph. The 23-year-old entered the history books by firing a searing yorker to Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel on the final delivery of the 16th over. His delivery became the fastest ball of IPL 2026, surpassing Anrich Nortje's previous mark of 150.9 kmph set for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Delhi Capitals. Overall, Ashok's delivery ranks sixth on the list of fastest balls bowled in IPL history.

Australia's Shaun Tait continues to hold the all-time record, having clocked 157.7 kmph for RR in 2011.

Among Indian pacers, Umran Malik bowled the fastest bowl, clocking 157 kmph.

Fastest Deliveries In IPL History

157.7 kmph - Shaun Tait (Rajasthan Royals, 2011)

157.3 kmph - Lockie Ferguson (Gujarat Titans, 2022)

157 kmph - Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022)

156.7 kmph - Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants, 2024)

156.2 kmph - Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals, 2020)

154.2 kmph - Ashok Sharma (Gujarat Titans, 2026)

Meanwhile, Ashok impressed with his raw pace, troubling the Royals' batters with his sharp deliveries. His record-breaking ball not only marked a personal milestone but also stood out as the quickest delivery of the tournament so far.

The 23-year-old pacer, throughout his spell, consistently bowled at high speeds, crossing 145 kmph regularly and even hitting 150 twice in the same over.

Ashok earned his IPL spot after a strong performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was Rajasthan's top wicket-taker. Gujarat Titans showed faith in him by picking him in the playing XI early, and he has delivered steady performances so far.

The right-arm pacer took the one wicket against RR, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer for 18 runs. He conceded 1/37 in his four-over spell.

The player was roped in by GT for Rs 90 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction on November last year.

(With ANI Inputs)

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