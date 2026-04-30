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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Shubman Gill-led GT need a victory to close the gap to the top four and remain in the playoff hunt. GT have endured a topsy-turvy season, with four wins and four losses so far. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar-led RCB are in fine form, and can go top of the table with a win today. All eyes will be on the battle between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, who are the leading run-scorers of their respective sides. (Live Scorecard)

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score | GT vs RCB LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Ahmedabad:

Apr 30, 2026 18:35 (IST)
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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE: Kohli vs Gill

All eyes will undoubtedly be on the clash between the two superstar batters in today's match: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Both men are their team's highest run-scorers so far. Kohli has 351 so far, while Gill has 330. 

How Kohli and Gill perform today could play a decisive role in the outcome of the match.

Apr 30, 2026 18:28 (IST)
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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE: Injury worry for RCB

There is still no clarity over RCB opener Phil Salt's fitness and availability. Bought for Rs 11.5 crore, Salt has missed RCB's last 2 matches. As a result, Jacob Bethell could get another game today. It will be interesting to see if Bethell features as an 'Impact Player' or in the playing XI proper.

Apr 30, 2026 18:25 (IST)
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GT vs RCB LIVE: RCB's in-form batting

While RCB's top order has been consistent as usual, with Virat Kohli in fine form, it is their explosive middle-order that has made the difference in many games. Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Tim David have all played some powerful knocks this year, and that has laid the foundation for RCB's success.

Apr 30, 2026 18:18 (IST)
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GT vs RCB LIVE: GT's excellent bowling unit

Gujarat Titans have had issues with their middle-order this year, but what hasn't been a problem is their bowling. Kagiso Rabada has led the charge with 13 wickets, while the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj have also bowled well.

The addition of Jason Holder in recent games has further strengthened the unit.

Apr 30, 2026 18:10 (IST)
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GT vs RCB LIVE: Why GT need to win

Gujarat Titans clinched a much-needed win in their last game, over Chennai Super Kings, and they must win today to stay in touching distance of the playoffs. Shubman Gill's side have 4 wins and 4 losses so far, but they are also 4 points behind the playoff places. A win would cut that gap down to 2, keeping them firmly in the hunt.

Apr 30, 2026 18:08 (IST)
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GT vs RCB LIVE: RCB eye top spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in great form. Rajat Patidar's side have lost just 2 matches all season, and they have the chance to overtake Punjab Kings and take the No. 1 spot in the points table today with a win.

Apr 30, 2026 18:07 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). We are at the grand Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today!

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 42 IPL 2026 Cricket Live Cricket Score Live Score Live Blogs Jacob Bethell Krunal Pandya Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Josh Reginald Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood Rajat Patidar Devdutt Padikkal Sai Sudharsan Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Mohammed Siraj Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Rashid Khan Arman Rashid Khan Jason Omar Holder Jason Holder
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