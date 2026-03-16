Young Indian batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, expressed his desire to win the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Rajasthan Royals and contribute as much as he can. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who plays for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, attended the BCCI Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday, where the India Under-19 men's cricket team were honoured for their triumph in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Speaking at the BCCI Naman Awards, 14-year-old Sooryavanshi said his goal in the 2026 IPL season is to win the trophy, and that he wants to contribute as much as possible to help the team achieve that.

"The goal is to win the trophy for the team this season. If we win the trophy, it will benefit the entire franchise as well as my own performance. My aim is to contribute as much as I can to help the team lift the trophy," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by Star Sports on Instagram.

Sooryavanshi was the Player of the Match in the finals against England at the U-19 World Cup for his match-winning inning of 175 runs off 80 balls, comprising 15 fours and sixes each, reaching his century in 55 balls, which is one of the fastest in U-19 World Cup history and helped india win the World Cup for the sixth time.

During the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, he secured a deal worth Rs 1.1 crore with Rajasthan Royals, making him the youngest IPL player ever.

Sooryavanshi also holds the record for the youngest debutant in the IPL at just 14 years and 23 days, the youngest to hit a century in the IPL in just 35 balls against Gujarat Giants in the 2025 season, becoming the fastest Indian to hit a hundred, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record.

Speaking about his journey, Sooryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur, Bihar, said, "When I made my domestic debut, RR had been keeping an eye on me during my domestic and Under-19 games. Their scouting team had been keeping an eye on me for a long time. I felt that I could go to RR because my trial with them had gone very well," he said.

"I am happy to be with RR, as I have improved a lot too in my life while playing for them," he added.

On being asked to name one record that he would like to break, Sooryavanshi said that he would like to surpass Chris Gayle's feat of registering the highest individual score in the IPL.

"Sir, wahi 175 ka record todne ka (Sir, wants to break the 175-run record)," he said.

(With Added Inputs)

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