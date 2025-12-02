Star Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to social media to confirm that he has not registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. In a heartfelt post on social media, Maxwell expressed his gratitude to the IPL and the role the league has played in shaping him "as a cricketer and as a person". Maxwell has been one of the most sought-after overseas players in the IPL for more than a decade, but has decided to not register for the auction after being released by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me," Maxwell wrote, in a post on Instagram.

"The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I've been lucky to play with some world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever.

"Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon," concluded the 37-year-old.

Maxwell becomes yet another high-profile cricketer to not register for the IPL 2026 mini auction, after the likes of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali confirmed the same. It will be interesting to see whether Maxwell will follow their footsteps and register for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season.

The Australian amassed 2,819 runs over 141 matches across his IPL career at a strike-rate of over 155, playing majorly for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and also briefly for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC, then Delhi Daredevils) .

Maxwell experienced contrasting fortunes during his IPL career, being capable of the extraordinary but often producing inconsistent seasons. Maxwell won the IPL title once - in 2013 - as a fringe player for MI.

Bought for Rs 4.2 crore by PBKS for IPL 2025, Maxwell endured an indifferent season that was marred by injury. He was not retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2026.

Maxwell was often one of the highest earners during IPL auctions, with his biggest pay cheque coming in IPL 2021, when he was bought by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore. He was also the highest-paid player of the IPL 2013 auction, when he was bought by MI.