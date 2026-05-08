New Zealand batter Finn Allen, who smacked a match-winning ton for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Delhi Capitals (DC), became the first Kiwi batter to smash three T20 centuries in a calendar year. During the IPL clash against DC, Allen single-handedly made an absolute meal of a modest 143-run chase, scoring an unbeaten 100* off 47 balls, with five fours and 10 sixes, striking at 212.77. He is also the second Kiwi after Brendon McCullum (158* against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the inaugural IPL in 2008) to score a ton in the cash-rich competition.

Before this, he had smashed a 53-ball century for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) and a 33-ball century against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semifinals, the fastest-ever century in the history of both 50-over and T20 World Cups combined.

He has the third-most sixes by a KKR batter in an IPL innings, behind 11 sixes by Andre Russell against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 at Chennai during his 88* off 36 balls, and 13 maximums by McCullum during his explosive 158* in the IPL's first-ever match that changed the landscape of the sport.

He joins McCullum, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine as the fourth batter to hit an IPL century for KKR.

In the ongoing season, he has scored 210 runs in seven innings at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 205.88, with a century. This year, Allen has smashed 905 runs in 23 T20 innings at an average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 195.04, with three centuries and three fifties.

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to field first. After a 49-run stand between Pathum Nissanka (50 off 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and KL Rahul, DC slumped to 89/5, with Anukul Roy (2/31 in four overs) shaking up their middle order. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) and Sunil Narine (1/17) also unleashed a brutal spin choke in the middle overs, while Kartik Tyagi took two crucial wickets for 25 runs. Ashutosh Sharma (39 off 28 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took DC to 142/8 in 20 overs.

In the chase, KKR lost openers skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early and were reduced to 31/2, but a 116-run stand between Allen and Cameron Green (33* off 27 balls, with two sixes) powered KKR to a win in 14.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

KKR have climbed to seventh with their fourth successive win, keeping their playoff chances alive. DC have slipped to eighth, suffering their fifth successive loss at home and their seventh of the season. Their playoff chances are extinct.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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