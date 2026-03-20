Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo remained optimistic despite the franchise facing a major setback, with key bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Harshit Rana injured ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Bravo pointed to India's strong fast-bowling depth, including the likes of Vaibhav Arora and Umran Malik, as well as the team's spin options, as reasons why they can manage without their key pacers, according to ESPNcricinfo. Speaking at KKR's pre-season press conference, head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed that Pathirana is set to miss the early stages of the IPL and will be available only from mid-April owing to a calf strain. He also noted Harshit Rana's injury and said that KKR are currently evaluating other bowlers with the leadership group to find a suitable replacement, casting doubt over his participation in the tournament.

Notably, the franchise will also miss Bangladesh left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman after the BCCI instructed his release earlier this year.

Speaking at KKR's pre-season press conference, Dwayne Bravo said that while losing key bowlers is a setback, it is something teams must accept. He emphasised India's strong bench strength and noted that KKR are considering experienced yet young pacers like Umran Malik, adding that he is confident and excited to work with the available fast-bowling group.

"In any tournament with any team, once you lose some of the key bowling options, these are things you don't plan for, but also things you have to accept. The good thing about Indian cricket, especially at the moment, is that there is a lot of depth," Bravo said.

"So there are some guys, as the coach mentioned, that we are definitely looking at to fill the spot - the likes of Umran Malik. These guys are also players who have represented the national team at some point in time and have also played in the IPL before. They are young, exciting talents. So, for me personally, I'm happy to work with this group of fast bowlers," Bravo added.

Bravo expressed confidence in KKR's bowling unit, highlighting their strong spin attack and praising Vaibhav Arora's recent performances, adding that despite losing key players, the team has enough depth to cover their absence.

"We have the best spin attack in the entire competition, so from a bowling point of view, I think we will be fine. Also, I can't forget Vaibhav - what a fantastic season last year. He's been the leader of the attack over the last two seasons as well. So, yes, we've lost some key players, but I feel comfortable knowing that we have what it takes to replace those guys," he said.

Apart from Umran and Vaibhav, KKR also have Akash Deep and Kartik Tyagi, along with Blessing Muzarabani. In the spin department, KKR will have Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy leading the attack.

KKR are set to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The three-time champions will then face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, before facing last year's finalists, Punjab Kings, on April 6, also at Eden Gardens.

In their fourth IPL match, KKR will face Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at Eden Garden.

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