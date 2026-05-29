Rajasthan Royals openers -- Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi -- are having contrasting IPL 2026 seasons. While the 15-year-old wonderkid is firing on all cylinders in the ongoing edition, it has been an inconsistent show from Jaiswal's end. Sooryavanshi has piled up 680 runs in 15 matches at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.86. On the other hand, Jaiswal has scored 426 in 15 games at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 153.24. The player has also failed to take his innings deep this season on multiple occasions, smashing only three fifties so far.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif commented on RR openers. While praising Sooryavanshi for his fiery starts, he said that Jaiswal would make a comeback.

Kaif further said that Sooryavanshi is playing the anchor for Rajasthan Royals, a role Jaiswal used to play. He added that the teenager is doing it multiple times better than Jaiswal did.

"Jaiswal was one such player who used to dominate. What Vaibhav is doing, Jaiswal used to do. Yes, he didn't use to hit so many sixes but had a higher striker rate and used to hit boundaries. He has gotten behind that phase. He's a strong player and would make a comeback," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"Someone is doing his work, and that too 50 times better, so that's the difference. He's figuring out how to go ahead with him. He's playing a second fiddle. I think he's an excellent player," he added.

On Wednesday, Sooryavanshi added just another feather to his illustrious cap. He surpassed Chris Gayle to become the player with most sixes in a single IPL edition. Sooryavanshi achieved the feat with his 97-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator match of IPL 2026. His innings, which came in just 29 balls, was laced with five fours and 12 sixes.

By the end of his innings, Sooryavanshi reached 63 sixes in IPL 2026, comfortably surpassing Chris Gayle's previous record of 59 maximums in the 2012 season.

RR eventually won the contest by 47 runs, setting up a Qualifier 2 clash with Gujarat Titans.

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