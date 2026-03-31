Is Cricket Australia dictating its players too much in the Indian Premier League? Cameron Green's unwillingness to bowl in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 opener against Mumbai Indians has strengthened that perception. Already, teams with top Australian pacers - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Pat Cummins), Delhi Capitals (Mitchell Starc) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Josh Hazlewood) - have been missing those players in action, with most being unavailable or restricted due to workload or injury-management concerns.

Former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians star Ambati Rayudu, who has been part of IPL winning teams, was furious over Cricket Australia's decision.

"Can he play a cover drive or not? Maybe he might just injure his elbow. Maybe he should just flick the ball," Rayudu was quoted as saying by The Indian Express on ESPNcricinfo.

"It is absolutely absurd. When somebody is coming to compete in a tournament and you tell him, 'You can do this and you can't do that,' it's absolute nonsense. It can't happen in a professional setting. I think it should be up to the player. If he is competing as a professional, he should be able to do whatever he is capable of doing. The player is the best judge," he said.

"My mom always wanted me to wear a helmet, but I never liked it. That does not mean my mom signs a contract and sends me out saying, 'He can't play, my son might get injured,'" Rayudu added.

Even former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla expressed his displeasure.

"Okay, his board has said that he can't bowl for a particular number of games. I just want to know if some all-rounder goes to the Big Bash and if you write a note saying that he can't bat or he can't run, will they be featured in the playing XI? I don't think so. Why is it like this here? As simple as that," Chawla said.

After their loss, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about Green's absence from bowling.

"That question you need to ask Cricket Australia," Rahane replied. "Hopefully, Green starts to bowl soon, and the combination will be slightly different."