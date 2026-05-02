Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kyle Jamieson has been penalised by the Indian Premier League for carrying out an aggressive celebration after dismissing Rajasthan Royals' (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their IPL 2026 game in Jaipur on Friday. The New Zealand all-rounder has been handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the contest, said an official IPL statement. "Kyle Jamieson, Bowler, Delhi Capitals, has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur," the statement read.

The incident occurred in the second over of the Royals' innings when, after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an animated manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

"Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match," the statement added.

The pacer accepted the charge and the punishment imposed by the match officials.

"Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth," the statement concluded.

Some fans on social media blasted the tournament by reminding everyone of the Virat Kohli celebration that took place just a day ago. After taking the catch of Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli stared at the batter and then banged the ball on the floor with a huge roar. As Kohli received no warning or fine for the incident, fans on social media alleged IPL of bias.

Check out some of the reactions here:

In the GT vs RCB game, Gill and Co. registered a four-wicket win. Talking about the RR vs DC contest, the Axar Patel-led side won by seven wickets, scripting their biggest chase in IPL history. In pursuit of a 226-run target, DC reached home in 19.1 overs.

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