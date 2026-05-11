Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David had a forgettable outing in the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), his former side, on Sunday. David, who was dismissed for a golden duck, continued to cheer for his teammates from the RCB dugout. However, as the Rajat Patidar-led franchise defeated MI in a last-ball thriller, David's middle-finger gesture left fans stunned. David, who has previously represented the Mumbai Indians, was understandably thrilled to register a win against his former team, but such a gesture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was unexpected.

As the video of David's gesture went viral on social media, NDTV was unable to verify the authenticity of the footage. It is also unconfirmed whether the gesture was made by the Australian batter during the RCB vs MI match in Raipur. No punishment for the gesture has yet been announced by the BCCI or the IPL. RCB coach Andy Flower, however, was penalised by the Governing Council over a heated argument with the fourth official, but no action has been taken against RCB's Australian finisher yet.

Andy Flower Penalised By Tim David Spared

RCB head coach Andy Flower has been fined "15 per cent of his applicable match fee" for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the match.

IPL, in its statement, said, "Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'"

The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire after a contentious boundary call involving Krunal Pandya.

Facing AM Ghazanfar, Krunal lofted the ball towards wide long-on, where Naman Dhir took the catch near the ropes and parried it towards Tilak Varma while stepping over the boundary line. Tilak did not complete the catch and appeared to signal a six, perhaps mistaking Naman clipping one boot with the other for contact with the boundary cushions.

Replays, however, showed Dhir had not touched the cushions during the effort. Krunal, who was cramping up, did not attempt a run, and the delivery eventually resulted in a dot ball.

As per IPL code of conduct, Article 2.3 covers "the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise. This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one's own play or fortune."

Andy has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Amit Sharma.

With IANS Inputs

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