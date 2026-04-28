Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal took to social media to react to his side's humiliating loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi on Monday. Josh Hazlewood took four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three, as Delhi Capitals were bundled out for just 75. In reply, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal made short work of the run-chase, as RCB registered a brilliant nine-wicket win. This was DC's second loss in a row, following a match where Punjab Kings chased down a record 265-run target. "Stay together more than ever now @DelhiCapitals - really very tough to take but we must keep fighting and keep believing," Parth Jindal posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Stay together more than ever now @DelhiCapitals - really very tough to take but we must keep fighting and keep believing. — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 27, 2026

Axar Patel didn't have much to answer when Delhi Capitals failed to defend 264 against Punjab Kings on Saturday and looked even more perplexed after his team crumbled to 75 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their second straight IPL surrender within a space of 48 hours.

Delhi Capitals were reduced to 9 for 6 inside Powerplay overs with Bhuveneshwar Kumar getting appreciable swing and Josh Hazlewood executing short ball tactic to perfection.

The result was season's lowest score and RCB cantered to a nine-wicket win.

"Even I don't know what happened. That's why they say you have to be on your toes in cricket. We have to move on from this match," Axar said at post match presentation ceremony.

The single that David Miller refused in a one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans did affect the tournament momentum for DC and Karun Nair dropping dollies against Punjab Kings only made matters worse.

"From today's point of view, you can say it did effect, but you can look back, if the catches were taken (Nair) or had we taken the single against GT, then momentum would have been with us. The game is such that there is no room for ifs and buts. You have to be positive, you had a bad day and take the positives from the last 5-6 games," Axar added.

However the DC skipper refused the notion that there was exaggerated swing on offer which one felt after Bhuveneshwar Kumar's banana inswing cleaned up a clueless former India U-19 Sahil Parakh.

"I wasn't surprised, they are world class bowlers, they swing it every ground, but if our openers or top order had played them out then the result might have been different."

(With PTI inputs)

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