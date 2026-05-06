Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani wants premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav to rediscover his best form with the franchise's IPL 2026 playoff hopes hanging by a thread following the loss to Chennai Super Kings. Defending a below par 155, DC were able to apply some pressure in the powerplay but Samson smashed Kuldeep for three sixes in his three overs that went for 34 runs. Kuldeep was brought in to get the breakthrough, instead he ended up releasing the pressure on the opposition. Eventually, CSK coasted to the target in 17.3 overs.

Kuldeep's overall IPL economy rate has hovered around eight, but this season it has crossed the 10-run mark while the wickets too have dried up, with the spinner managing only seven scalps in 10 matches.

"We would ideally want Kuldeep to be better than this. But we will rally around him. He's been somebody who's been a part of this side for many many years. He's done well for many many years. He can turn this around," said Badani.

Even captain Axar Patel said that he "missed his partner" in a reference to Kuldeep.

Kuldeep had also missed a majority of the games during the preceding T20 World Cup.

Asked if he is struggling with form or rhythm, Badani said: I think it's more the case of just about somebody's striking form. He hasn't struck peak form yet. He hasn't bowled at the speeds that he would normally bowl. And I think it's a question of time. I mean, we have the faith in him.

"And more than anything else, it's crunch time for us. It's quite simple for us. It's more like a knockout tournament for us right now. We have to win 4 out 4. And with 4 out 4, we still have a chance to qualify."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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