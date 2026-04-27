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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a highly-anticipated IPL 2026 clash in Delhi on Monday. Rajat Patidar-led RCB have been one of the form teams of the season so far, and are aiming to win their fourth match in five games. All eyes will be on star batter Virat Kohli, who is just 11 runs away from becoming the first player to score 9,000 IPL runs. On the other hand, Axar Patel's DC are looking to bounce back after a stunning defeat in their previous match, where they conceded the highest-successful chase in IPL history. KL Rahul will be aiming to continue his great form after a staggering 152* in the last match. (Live Scorecard)

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score | DC vs RCB LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from New Delhi:

Apr 27, 2026 18:17 (IST)
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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE: Virat Kohli on verge of history

RCB stalwart Virat Kohli is just 11 runs away from becoming the first player in history to notch up 9,000 IPL runs. Given the form he is in, there's a great chance that he gets the record today!

Apr 27, 2026 18:12 (IST)
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DC vs RCB LIVE: DC at the wrong end of history

Delhi Capitals have had an extremely mixed campaign, but Axar Patel and co. have really hit a rough patch of late. In their previous game, Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted the highest successful chase in IPL history, chasing down 265 with more than an over to spare, as KL Rahul's 152* went in vain.

DC have lost 4 of their last 5, and need a win today to stay in touch with the playoff race.

Apr 27, 2026 18:06 (IST)
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DC vs RCB LIVE: RCB in great form

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru look like a side that could launch a title bid once again in IPL 2026. They've won 5 of their first 7 matches, and will be just 1 point behind top spot if they win today. 

Apr 27, 2026 18:04 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). We are at the historic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 39 Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul Jacob Bethell Rajat Patidar Devdutt Padikkal Krunal Pandya Josh Reginald Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Axar Rajeshbhai Patel Axar Patel Pathum Nissanka David Andrew Miller David Miller T Natarajan Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav Sameer Rizvi Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
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