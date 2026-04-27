Delhi Capitals have had an extremely mixed campaign, but Axar Patel and co. have really hit a rough patch of late. In their previous game, Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted the highest successful chase in IPL history, chasing down 265 with more than an over to spare, as KL Rahul's 152* went in vain.



DC have lost 4 of their last 5, and need a win today to stay in touch with the playoff race.