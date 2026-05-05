Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
Story ProgressBack to home

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals host an upbeat Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams very much in contention for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Both DC and CSK won their respective matches last time out, beating Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, respectively. For DC, South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been cleared to play after recovering from a concussion suffered during a home game against Punjab Kings. (Live Scorecard)

May 05, 2026 18:49 (IST)
Share

DC vs CSK Live: DC's home concerns!

DC have had a horror run at Arun Jaitley so far. They have won their last three games at home, mainly due to their poor fielding. The Capitals have dropped 16 catches so far in the tournament, and their catching efficiency at 65.2 per cent is the worst among all teams. 

May 05, 2026 18:43 (IST)
Share

DC vs CSK Live: Ngidi is back!

Lungi Ngidi is back with the DC squad after completing concussion protocols. However, following Mitchell Starc's stunning season debut last time out, Ngidi is likely to sit out this one.

May 05, 2026 18:35 (IST)
Share

DC vs CSK Live: Gaikwad's redemption arc!

After suffering from a bad Form in Early stage of IPL 2026, Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in form. He scored a unbeaten 67 in the previous match - his second consecutive half-century. He overtook Faf Du Plessis to become the 3rd leading Run Scorer for CSK in IPL.

May 05, 2026 18:30 (IST)
Share

DC vs CSK Live: Pitch report!

CSK lead 3:2 in the past five meetings against DC. This is the first game on pitch no. 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, the team batting first has a 3-2 record since the last two seasons, even though the toss decision has been to chase in seven of the last eight games.

May 05, 2026 18:22 (IST)
Share

DC vs CSK Live: Focus on KL Rahul!

DC's talisman KL Rahul has scored 433 runs in nine matches so far this season. He needs just eight runs tonight to surpass Abhishek Sharma (440) in the Orange Cap race for now.

May 05, 2026 18:17 (IST)
Share

DC vs CSK Live: Hello!

Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have won four of their nine matches so far, with CSK (6th) sitting just ahead of DC (7th) in the points table thanks to a superior Net Run-Rate.

See New Posts

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash

Topics mentioned in this article
Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 48 IPL 2026 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2026 News, Schedule , and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.