Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals host an upbeat Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams very much in contention for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Both DC and CSK won their respective matches last time out, beating Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, respectively. For DC, South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been cleared to play after recovering from a concussion suffered during a home game against Punjab Kings. (Live Scorecard)
DC vs CSK Live: DC's home concerns!
DC have had a horror run at Arun Jaitley so far. They have won their last three games at home, mainly due to their poor fielding. The Capitals have dropped 16 catches so far in the tournament, and their catching efficiency at 65.2 per cent is the worst among all teams.
DC vs CSK Live: Ngidi is back!
Lungi Ngidi is back with the DC squad after completing concussion protocols. However, following Mitchell Starc's stunning season debut last time out, Ngidi is likely to sit out this one.
DC vs CSK Live: Gaikwad's redemption arc!
After suffering from a bad Form in Early stage of IPL 2026, Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in form. He scored a unbeaten 67 in the previous match - his second consecutive half-century. He overtook Faf Du Plessis to become the 3rd leading Run Scorer for CSK in IPL.
DC vs CSK Live: Pitch report!
CSK lead 3:2 in the past five meetings against DC. This is the first game on pitch no. 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, the team batting first has a 3-2 record since the last two seasons, even though the toss decision has been to chase in seven of the last eight games.
DC vs CSK Live: Focus on KL Rahul!
DC's talisman KL Rahul has scored 433 runs in nine matches so far this season. He needs just eight runs tonight to surpass Abhishek Sharma (440) in the Orange Cap race for now.
DC vs CSK Live: Hello!
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have won four of their nine matches so far, with CSK (6th) sitting just ahead of DC (7th) in the points table thanks to a superior Net Run-Rate.