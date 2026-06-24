The Indian Premier League (IPL) trade window action for IPL 2027 has already begun. Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant grabbed headlines on Tuesday, moving back to Delhi Capitals (DC) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while spinner Kuldeep Yadav went the other way. DC co-owner Parth Jindal welcomed Pant with a heartfelt message on social media. In response to that message, former Australia batter and IPL-winning captain David Warner left a couple of intriguing responses that got the internet talking.

— David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 23, 2026

At first, David Warner responded to Parth Jindal's post on X with laughing emojis, leaving fans wondering what it was referring to.

I can't figure out if the laugh is for DC or for the fact that Pant is another captain like him under Moody who was let go https://t.co/CWYh4jR3Hs — absy (@absycric) June 23, 2026

Soon after, Warner posted another reply to Jindal's post, this time explaining how auction dynamics and Pant's poor fortunes at LSG have led to DC getting him back.

"It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time," Warner said.

It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 23, 2026

This was what Parth Jindal had posted:

Dear Kuldeep, thank you for your service over the last 5 years. You have been a core part of our team and you will be sorely missed. Go well - you are a champion player and I am sure you will do extremely well back in your home ground. Rishabh - Kiran and I are both happy to have you back at DC. Hope you can find your best form back home in Delhi."

Pant was signed by LSG for an IPL record price of Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Although DC had originally right-to-matched LSG's winning bid of Rs 20.75 crore, the latter raised it to Rs 27 crore, which the former did not match.

However, after two unsuccessful seasons, including a last-place finish in IPL 2026, LSG and Pant have parted ways. Pant has taken a massive Rs 12 crore paycut, rejoining DC for Rs 15 crore.

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